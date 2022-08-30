Bond set at $500,000 for Henderson double-murder suspect

The man accused of killing two people and injuring two others in a shooting in Henderson, Kentucky, is appeared in court on Tuesday.

37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs appeared in Henderson County on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

During his appearance Tuesday, the judge said that he would remain held on a $500,000 full cash bond.

Gibbs faces two counts of murder in connection to the incident, which happened on Aug. 25 at the Harbor House Christian's Center men's shelter. Authorities said that a 67-year-old and a 44-year-old were killed.

At this time, investigators have not disclosed an official motive in the shooting, but officials told 44News that Gibbs was upset about something that had happened at the home.

Our 44News was there for Gibbs' first hearing on Tuesday.

Stay with us on-air and online for updates on this developing story.