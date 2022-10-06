Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess Co. arrested after being released from the hospital

There's an update to a deputy-involved shooting out of Daviess County, Kentucky.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says that 39-year-old Gregory Embry of Owensboro was arrested on Thursday morning after being released from the hospital.

Embry was shot by a deputy in Daviess County after being accused of breaking into several homes and attacking a woman back on Sept. 23.

DCSO says it that day's incidents began to unfold when Embrey went to a neighbor's home and used a hammer to smash in the windshields of several vehicles.

The sheriff's office says that Embry then went to another home and broke in through a window. Inside, they say Embry also strangled a woman.

The woman told authorities her 17-year-old daughter came into the room as the attack was happening and jumped on Embry, allowing her and her daughter to escape from the home.

The sheriff's office says the incident didn't end there. They say Embry broke into a final home, where he was shot by the deputy.

DCSO says the case is still being investigated, and that more charges are being filed against Embry.

Embry was booked into the Daviess County Jail around 9 a.m. Thursday, and his mugshot is not available at this time.