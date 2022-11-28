Burial plans made for Daviess County soldier killed in the Korean War

Plans have been made to bury a soldier from Daviess County, Kentucky, whose remains were recently identified.
The remains of Army Pfc. Robert A. Wright will be buried at Saint Mary of the Woods Cemetery on Dec. 10, with graveside services performed by Cecil Funeral Home.
Wright, a native of Whitesville, was a member of C Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.
Wright went missing in action in July of 1950 at the age of 18 while fighting in the Korean War.
It wasn't until just recently that Wright's remains were identified.
We're told that more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.