Burn ban issued in Muhlenberg County due to critically-dry conditions

Residents in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, should be aware of a burn ban that's now in effect.
The Greenville Fire Department said Thursday that a county-wide burn ban was now in effect until further notice.
The fire department explains that all outside burning of any kind is strictly prohibited under an order signed by Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee.
The order issued by Judge-Executive McGehee says that the burn ban was put into effect due to critically dry forests and fields in the county, and the increasing risk of wildfires due to the lack of rain.
Just a few days earlier, a burn ban was also issued by authorities in McLean County, just north of Muhlenberg.
