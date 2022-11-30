 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Burn ban lifted in Muhlenberg County

  • 0
fire pit

Authorities in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, say the burn ban that was in place for the county has been lifted.

The Greenville Fire Department shared the news on Wednesday, and said that the county's burn ban was lifted effective immediately.

Burn bans had been issued in many Tri-State counties due to dry conditions causing an increased risk by fires.

While Muhlenberg County's burn ban was lifted, the fire department reminded residents that the fall fire season remains in effect until Dec. 15, meaning that no burning is allowed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you