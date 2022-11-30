Burn ban lifted in Muhlenberg County

Authorities in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, say the burn ban that was in place for the county has been lifted.
The Greenville Fire Department shared the news on Wednesday, and said that the county's burn ban was lifted effective immediately.
Burn bans had been issued in many Tri-State counties due to dry conditions causing an increased risk by fires.
While Muhlenberg County's burn ban was lifted, the fire department reminded residents that the fall fire season remains in effect until Dec. 15, meaning that no burning is allowed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.