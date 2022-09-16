Cairo Elementary School named 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

A local elementary school has once again obtained national recognition.
The U.S. Department of Education has named Cairo Elementary School in Henderson County as one of five 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky.
The school has won Blue Ribbon awards in the past. This year, it is one of 297 public and private elementary schools across the nation to obtain the mark.
Other schools in Kentucky include Fancy Farm Elementary in Graves County, Frankfort High School in Frankfort, Kentucky, Longbranch Elementary School in Boone County, and Samuel Woodfill Elementary in Fort Thomas, Kentucky.
The National Blue Ribbon program recognizes schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores, and graduation rates.
Cairo Elementary, along with all the other schools, have been invited to an awards ceremony in Washington D.C. later this year.