Cat adoption event happening at Owensboro PetSmart

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — There's a cat adoption event coming to one pet store in Owensboro.
The PetSmart at 5241 Frederica Street is partnering up with Daviess County Animal Care and Control to host the event on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring no adoption fees for adult cats.
Adoption fees for kittens are priced at $30, or you can adopt two for $50.
All cats come spayed/neutered, microchipped, and with age-appropriate vaccines.
As of Aug. 16, the animal shelter had 179 cats in its system. Organizers of the adoption event are hopeful it will help some of those cats find homes.