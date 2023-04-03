Catfish stocking scheduled for Madisonville City Park Lake South

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Fishing enthusiasts in the Madisonville area will have access to a fresh stock of catfish soon.

Officials with the Madisonville Parks and Recreation Department say that catfish stocking is scheduled for Madisonville City Park Lake South.

Madisonville City Park Lake South will be stocked with 1,250 catfish on Tuesday, April 11.

The parks department says it will announce more fish stocking dates and other information on its Facebook page.

For fishing regulations and more information on Madisonville City Park Lake South, you can visit the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources website.