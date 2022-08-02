Catholic Charities collecting items for flood disaster relief

Reverend William F. Medley, Bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, has requested all 78 parishes in the diocese hold two collections weekends, to aid the disaster relief efforts due to the catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
The collections will be held at the Catholic Charities building August 6-7 and August 14-15, 2022.
The dioceses of Kentucky donated more than $1.5 million to residents in Western Kentucky, after the devastating tornadoes in December 2021.
"I’m asking all parishes in the Diocese of Owensboro to take up a second collection at weekend Masses on August 6-7 and/or August 13-14. Please encourage the faithful to be as generous as possible in responding to the suffering of their neighbors," Bishop Medley said in a letter.
Catholic Charities is currently accepting toothbrushes, toothpaste, over the counter medication, bleach, cleaners, hand soap, wet/ body wipes, liquid body soap, dish soap, laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, Lysol wipes, shovels, diapers, formula, work gloves, safety glasses, masks for mold, fans, plastic gas containers, brooms, rakes and tarps.
Items can be dropped off at the Catholic Charities building located at 529 Cedar Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 between 8 AM until 4:30 PM Monday through Thursday.
For those who would rather provide a monetary donation, you cam make the check out to Catholic Charities with Eastern KY Flooding in the memo. Those can be dropped off or mailed to Catholic Charities, 600 Locust Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Once Catholic Charities has enough donated items to fill a trailer, it will be taken to a location determined by Catholic Charities USA.