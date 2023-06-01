Central City firefighters get new lifesaving tool thanks to grant funding

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEVV) — Firefighters in Central City have a new lifesaving tool thanks to grant funding.
The Central City Fire Department says it got a new extrication tool, commonly referred to as the "jaws of life,' thanks to funding from the Kentucky Fire Commission.
CCFD says the tool is valued at around $15,000, but that it was obtained by the fire department at no cost thanks to the funding.
With the tool at its disposal, the fire department says that extricating a crash victim from a vehicle will be much faster, greatly increasing their chances of survival by allowing them to get to the hospital as soon as possible.
The fire department says firefighters will be using the tool as soon as they finish training.