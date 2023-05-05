Central City Police Department looking to hire new officer

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Central City Police Department is looking to add a new officer to its ranks.
CCPD said Friday that the hiring process for a full-time police officer was being opened.
Applications are being accepted from now through May 19. Lateral and entry-level candidates are encouraged to apply.
First year officer salaries start at $42,710. Typical work weeks include 10 hour shifts but three days off, with overtime opportunities available.
For more details or to get an application, visit centralcitypd.org or stop by the department's headquarters at 208 N 1st St. in Central City.