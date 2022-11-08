Charlie Castlen wins race for Judge-Executive of Daviess County, Kentucky

A winner has been declared in the race for Judge-Executive in Daviess County, Kentucky.
Republican candidate Charlie Castlen won the race for Judge-Executive with 62% of the vote against his opponent Bruce Kunze.
44News Reporter Ben Thomas got the chance to speak with Castlen following his win, who called the community's support and victory humbling.
This is the first time in 12 years that voters in the county elected a new Judge-Executive following the announcement that Judge-Executive Al Mattingly's current term in office would be his list.
