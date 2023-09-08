Chief Deputy of the Union County Sheriff's Office passes away

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Community members and law enforcement agencies are mourning the loss of a Chief Deputy in Union County.
Union County Sheriff Jason Thomas shared the sad news on Friday morning, announcing the tragic loss of Chief Deputy David "Lee" Chandler.
"Lee was and always will be a true blessing to our community. He was devoted to you as both a citizen and a human being. He will be fondly remembered as our big ol TeddyBear Lee," Sheriff Thomas wrote in an emotional statement. "Words alone will never describe or do justice to the legacy of Lee Chandler. His kindness, wonderful humor, dedication to duty and knowledge will never be forgotten. Please keep Lee, his beautiful family and his wonderful friends in your prayers."
According to Sheriff Thomas, Chief Deputy Chandler's patrol vehicle will be posted outside the Union County Courthouse in his memory sometime Friday.
Any community members who would like to leave a symbol of appreciation for the fallen deputy at the courthouse memorial can do so.