Child, 12, flown to hospital after being shot during target practice in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Crews were at the scene of a shooting in Henderson County on Thursday.
First responders were sent to a shots-fired call just before 10 a.m. at a home on US Highway 41 near robards.
Officials at the scene tell us a 12-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital for treatment after being shot in the abdomen. When the child was flown to the hospital in Evansville, authorities say he was in stable condition.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the boy was shot while target practicing in the back yard of the home. The sheriff's office says the child was under adult supervision at the home when he was shot.
The sheriff's office says the shooting is being considered accidental.
No other details on the incident or the child's current condition have been released.