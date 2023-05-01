Child dies after crash involving school bus in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A child is dead after a crash involving a school bus that happened last week.
Officials with the Muhlenberg County Public Schools district had previously said Wednesday afternoon that one of the district's buses had been involved in a crash, but that no students were on board.
Police shared a sad update on Monday, and said that a child who was inside of the truck that was hit by the bus had passed away.
According to police, the pickup truck was hit by the bus after the driver failed to yield to traffic while making a left turn. The driver and another passenger of the truck were also taken to the hospital, but there's no word on their conditions.
A driver and a monitor on the school bus at the time of the crash were uninjured.
No other details were immediately released.