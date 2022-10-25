 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky, southern Illinois and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Christmas-themed murder mystery dinner coming to the Owensboro Convention Center

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro murder mystery

There's a Christmas-themed murder mystery dinner scheduled in Owensboro, Kentucky.

"The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year Murder Mystery Dinner" is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16 at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Doors will open for the event at 6 p.m., with the murder mystery program beginning at 7 p.m.

Organizers say guests will be able to a enjoy a festive three-course buffet meal and try to solve a murder mystery by looking for clues and gathering information. Items on the menu include "Mr. Scrooge's Salad", "Suspect Steak", and "Death by Dessert."

Tickets for the event are $69 per person, or two tickets for $120. Tickets for kids ages 12 and under are available for $49, but organizers ask parents and guardians to note that some content of the event may be "PG" rated.

You can purchase tickets for the online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you