Christmas-themed murder mystery dinner coming to the Owensboro Convention Center

There's a Christmas-themed murder mystery dinner scheduled in Owensboro, Kentucky.
"The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year Murder Mystery Dinner" is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Doors will open for the event at 6 p.m., with the murder mystery program beginning at 7 p.m.
Organizers say guests will be able to a enjoy a festive three-course buffet meal and try to solve a murder mystery by looking for clues and gathering information. Items on the menu include "Mr. Scrooge's Salad", "Suspect Steak", and "Death by Dessert."
Tickets for the event are $69 per person, or two tickets for $120. Tickets for kids ages 12 and under are available for $49, but organizers ask parents and guardians to note that some content of the event may be "PG" rated.
You can purchase tickets for the online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932.