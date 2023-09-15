 Skip to main content
Churchill Downs confirms location for new Ellis Park extension in Daviess County

Churchill Downs

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials with Churchill Downs Incorporated have revealed the location chosen for their upcoming Ellis Park extension.

According to a statement from Churchill Downs, the new Ellis Park extension will be built on 20 acres at the corner of US Highway 60 East and Wrights Landing Road in eastern Daviess County.

Ellis Park among venues to score sports betting license in Kentucky

The new county site for the $75 million facility was secured by Churchill Downs back in June.

The Ellis Park expansion was originally set to be located in Owensboro, but plans for that location were scrapped.

Churchill Downs officials say they plan to share more details about the project, including a total investment amount and a groundbreaking date, in the coming weeks.

