Churchill Downs Inc. secures new site for Ellis Park facility in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials with Churchill Downs Incorporated say they've secured a new site for an Ellis Park extension, after plans for the previous facility in Owensboro were recently canceled.
As we previously reported, Churchill Downs Inc. had taken on plans to construct a new Ellis Park gaming facility in Owensboro after the $79 million purchase of Ellis Park Racing & Gaming from Enchantment Holdings, LLC. Just earlier in June, plans to construct that facility in Owensboro were scrapped.
Officials with Churchill Downs Inc. announced Monday that a new site had been secured in eastern Daviess County, outside of the Owensboro city limits, to build the new $75 million facility.
Monday's full announcement from Churchill Downs Inc. reads:
"Churchill Downs Incorporated has secured a site in eastern Daviess County, outside of the Owensboro city limits, to build our $75 million regional tourism destination. Originally, we were in discussions to develop the Ellis Park extension at Towne Square Mall; however, on March 21st, Owensboro City Commissioners rejected our proposal. In the aftermath of that decision, we immediately urged reconsideration and were told they were not willing to reconsider at that time. We thus began exploring alternative sites and are moving forward with the execution of this exciting project in eastern Daviess County."
An exact location for the new site hasn't been disclosed at this time, but we're working to learn more.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.