Churchill Downs moving races to Ellis Park in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials with Churchill Downs are planning to move the race track's current spring racing meet to Ellis Park in Henderson.
That's according to a Friday afternoon announcement from Churchill Downs, which cited an increased concern for safety measures at the race track amid a series of horse deaths.
The announcement says that racing operations at Churchill Downs will be suspended beginning June 7 through the remainder of the Spring Meet, which is scheduled to run to July 3.
Churchill Downs says that after the races this weekend on June 3 and June 4, the remainder of the race meet will be relocated to Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson beginning on Saturday, June 10.
"Churchill Downs Racetrack has seen an unusual number of horse injuries over the previous month resulting in 12 equine fatalities. Following a thorough internal review and concurrent investigations conducted by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, no single factor has been identified as a potential cause and no discernable pattern has been detected to link the fatalities," Friday's statement from Churchill Downs says in part. "Even though the investigations and expert reports have indicated no surface issues, in an abundance of caution, and in alignment with a recommendation from HISA, CDI has elected to relocate the meet in order to conduct a top-to-bottom review of all safety and surface protocols and integrity measures in collaboration and consultation with nationwide experts."
Ellis Park was purchased by Churchill Downs Incorporated last year.
In addition to operations in Henderson, the new owners said they would also assume the opportunity to construct a new Ellis Park gaming facility in Owensboro at the time of the purchase. However, plans for that project were just scrapped this week.
