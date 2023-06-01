Churchill Downs scraps plans for Ellis Park gaming facility in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Plans for an Ellis Park gaming facility in Owensboro have been scrapped.
A statement released by Churchill Downs Incorporated says the company has shifted plans for the previously-announced facility, and is evaluating new locations.
The full statement reads:
"Churchill Downs Incorporated has shifted plans for the previously-announced Owensboro facility and we are still evaluating new locations that will better enable us to create a premier entertainment destination for all residents of the region. We look forward to creating hundreds of jobs, driving significant economic activity and partnering with the community in which we ultimately choose to develop our Ellis Park extension facility."
Plans for the Owensboro location were originally announced back in 2021, and had been in the works ever since.
In 2022, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved the $79 million sale of Ellis Park Racing & Gaming from Enchantment Holdings, LLC., to Churchill Downs, Inc. At the time, the new owners said they would assume the opportunity to construct a new Ellis Park facility in Owensboro in addition to the operations in Henderson.
The site of the location in Owensboro would have been inside Towne Square Mall on Frederica Street.
No word at this time on any potential locations, but we'll continue to provide updates on the story as they're available.