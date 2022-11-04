 Skip to main content
City-County leaders break ground on Hopkins County Sportsplex

  • Updated
  • 0
City-County leaders break ground on Hopkins County Sportsplex
Claire Dugan

Construction has begun on a new multi-million dollar project in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

The Madisonville-Hopkins County Sportsplex project is finally off the ground as county officials call it a project they’ve been putting off for nearly 15 years now.

Madisonville leaders and Hopkins County community members gathered for the groundbreaking on Thursday welcoming the new multi-use sports complex to Midtown Boulevard.

Construction of the complex was approved back in March with a nearly $14 million bid from a Paducah-based construction company.

County leaders say they are hoping the complex will attract more people and sporting events to the area.

The Sportsplex will include several baseball and soccer fields, as well as six basketball courts that can convert to 12 volleyball courts. The complex will also have a turf field, and more.

Officials say this is supposed to help the community grow and change.

Phase one of construction on the Madisonville-Hopkins County Sportsplex is expected to be completed in the next year.

