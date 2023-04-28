City of Greenville in need of new firefighters

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — The City of Greenville is taking applications for full-time firefighters.
The Greenville Fire Department says the position offers great pay, retirement, and benefit packages.
Interested applicants should provide a copy of a high school or college diploma or GED equivalent, plus a copy of their birth certificate, social security card, and a valid Kentucky driver's license.
If you're interested in filling out an application, you can pick one up at the Greenville City Building right next to the police department.
More information on the position can be found on the job listing seen below.