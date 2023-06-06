City of Henderson announces changes to sanitation collections

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Residents in the City of Henderson should know about some changes coming to the city's sanitation collection.
An announcement from the City on Tuesday says that starting on the week of Monday, July 10, residents will receive new sanitation collection bins.
Moving forward, residents will be required to place all trash they want in city-issued bins with the lid closed, according to the city.
The 96-gallon rolling cans will be delivered to each residents' home for no additional charge. Anyone who needs an additional 96-gallon can there will be a $5 monthly charge for a minimum of six months.
City officials say the sanitation team is implementing the new cans to create a better and safer working environement.
Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the City's Sanitation Department at (270) 854-2064.