City of Henderson awards $10.5M bid for construction of sports complex

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are providing an update on the construction of the city's own sports complex.
An announcement made Wednesday said that the City of Henderson Board of Commissioners had awarded a base bid of approximately $10.5 million for the construction of the Henderson Sports Complex.
Officials say the bid was awarded to Arc Construction Co. Inc., for the construction of four 200-foot baseball/softball fields, one multipurpose field, irrigation, concession stand, maintenance building, parking areas, and other amenities.
The city says that concept work for the complex, which will be located on Airline Road, grew out of work on the 2015 Vision Plan for the community. It will serve as a new location for youth sports leagues.
According to Wednesday's announcement, a completion date for the sports complex has been extended past the 2023 summer season.