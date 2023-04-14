 Skip to main content
City of Henderson looking to add 50 new officer bodycams, 40 dashcams

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — The City of Henderson is looking to provide the police department with dozens of new camera systems.

A Request for Proposal from the city's Finance Department says vendors are invited to submit proposals for a Turnkey Body Camera and In-car Video System for 50 officers and 40 vehicles.

The cameras have a long list of requirements, like being able to immediately offload high-priority video over a cellular network, and more. Other things like training and installation will also need to be provided.

More information and the proposal form can be found on the city's website.

