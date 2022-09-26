City of Madisonville hosting free outdoor movie nights in October

City officials in Madisonville, Kentucky, are inviting the public to attend free outdoor movie nights this October.
Throughout the month of October, the city says it will be hosting its new "Outdoor Movies at The Park and Plaza" event, providing free popcorn and drinks plus a movie on a projector and screen.
The city says the event will be held every Saturday in October from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., meaning there will be five movie showings in total.
Movie lineup and locations include:
- October 1: “The Sand Lot” (PG) – Elmer Kelley Stadium
- October 8: “Remember the Titans” (PG) – Dr. Festus Claybon Park Football Field
- October 15: “Footloose” (PG) – First United Bank & Trust Plaza
- October 22: “Space Jam” (PG) – Dr. Festus Claybon Park Basketball Court
- October 29: “Hotel Transylvania” (PG) – First United Bank & Trust Plaza
Those attending the free showings are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets.