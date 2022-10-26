City of Madisonville starting loose leaf collections in mid November

City officials in Madisonville, Kentucky, have made plans to begin loose leaf collection services.
The city said Wednesday that loose leaf collection would begin on Monday, Nov. 14.
According to the city, loose leaves will be collected on the same day as the customer's trash pickup, with the collection cycle continuing until four complete passes are made throughout the city, weather permitting.
The city says that residents should pile their leaves within 10 feet of the curbside, and not obstruct the sidewalk. They say that bagged leaves will not be collected during loose leaf pickup.
Customers should also know that limb collection will run on a reduced schedule during leaf collection season, but that bulk item pickup will continue as usual, according to the city.
Anyone with questions can call the Public Works Department at 270-824-2117.