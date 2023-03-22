City of Madisonville taking vendor applications for Outdoor Movies and Summer Concert Series

Vendors interested in participating in upcoming events in Madisonville, Kentucky are being encouraged to apply.
The City of Madisonville says it's currently accepting vendor applications for its Outdoor Movies event and its Summer Concert Series.
There are currently four dates on the schedule for the Outdoor Movies - April 8, May 20, June 10, and Oct. 8.
As for the Summer Concert Series, that event features free concerts on select Saturdays in downtown Madisonville, with the first night of music held on July 15 and the last on Sept. 23.
Vendors interested in either event can find find applications online, then submit them at the Madisonville City Hall. Applications for Outdoor Movies are due by March 31, and by June 2 for the Summer Concert Series.
You can find the vendor applications for both events at madisonvilleliving.com.