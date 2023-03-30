City of Owensboro announces Fourth of July fireworks plans

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Plans are in the works for this year's Fourth of July fireworks celebrations in Owensboro.
The City of Owensboro announced the plans on Thursday for the annual All-American Fourth of July event, which will take place on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
This year's event will once again combine the annual celebration on the Owensboro riverfront with three additional fireworks locations around the city.
The celebration will get started in Smothers Park along the downtown riverfront at 5 p.m. on July 4. Live music will be provided by Whiskey Row at 5 p.m., and The Downtown Band at 7 p.m. At 9:15 p.m., the 15-minute fireworks show will be launched from barges on the Ohio River for everyone gathered along the riverfront.
Three (3) additional locations throughout the city will also be launched simultaneously with the riverfront show. These locations include Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park, and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing/former GE plant. Spectators can tune in to 92.5 FM WBKR to listen to the soundtrack to which the fireworks have been choreographed.
“I am excited to announce the plans for the annual Independence Day celebration. Last year we had a great crowd along the riverfront, as well as people watching fireworks at the other locations throughout the city,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “We will have a great party downtown again, good food, and live music before the fireworks to cap off the holiday weekend. We have had an excellent response from so many people about having fireworks all over the city and thanks to Meijer and Jerry Ray Davis, we are able to continue that tradition again this year.”
For the safety of the public and the pyrotechnic professionals, everyone's asked to keep clear of the launch sites.