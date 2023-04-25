City of Owensboro Commissioner Larry Maglinger passes away at 73

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — City officials in Owensboro are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Owensboro Commissioner Larry Maglinger passed away at age 73 on Monday.
Sharing the sad news, the city's Board of Commissioners issued a collective statement, saying, "Commissioner Maglinger was a dedicated public servant, colleague and friend who cared deeply for this community. His leadership and friendship will be greatly missed.”
Maglinger began his first term on the Owensboro Board of Commissioners in 2019, and earned the designation of Mayor Pro Tem, a role in which he served for both his first and second terms.
In Maglinger's honor, city flags will be lowered to half-staff until the day after his funeral.
Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.