City of Owensboro's outdoor ice skating rink opening on Friday

  • Updated
Energy on Ice

Energy on Ice (City of Owensboro)

Community members in Owensboro, Kentucky, are invited to hit the ice outside on Friday.

City officials say the "Energy on Ice" ice skating rink will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Prices are $10 per person if you want to rent skates, or $8 if you bring your own skates.

After opening on Friday, the rink will also be open on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Then on Monday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 23, the Energy on Ice rink will operate on the extended hours of 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The rink is located on the downtown Owensboro riverfront. For more information, go to visitowensboro.com.

