City of Sturgis releases trick-or-treat hours, Halloween schedule

City officials in Sturgis, Kentucky, have announced trick-or-treating hours and other plans for Halloween this year.

The city says that city-wide trick-or-treating will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 - Halloween.

They say that trunk-or-treat will also take place along Adam Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with an Amphitheater Block Party scheduled for the same time.

The night's events will include free popcorn, hotdogs, chips, and cookies, plus a costume contest according to the city.

