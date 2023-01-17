City of Sturgis under boil advisory after utility truck hits water line

Some Union County, Kentucky residents were placed under a boil advisory after an incident Tuesday morning.
Residents in the City of Sturgis were placed under a boil advisory Tuesday until further notice, according to city officials.
An alert shared by the city says that anyone who pays for city water is under the advisory after a main water line was hit by a utility truck.
According to the CDC's website, under a boil advisory, any water that's meant to be used for consumption should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Bottled water can also be used.