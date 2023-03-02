Closures planned for upcoming railroad repairs in Henderson County

Several road closures will be in place in the near future while railroad officials make repairs in Henderson County, Kentucky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says CSX Railroad will be making repairs on Tuesday, March 7, Wednesday, March 8, and again on Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 14.
On March 7 and March 8, KYTCS says that KY 285 (Old Madisonville Road) will be closed for repairs. On March 13 and March 14, it will be KY 136 (Madison Street) that's closed.
Marked detours will be in place while the work is performed.