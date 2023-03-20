Comic and toy convention coming to Owensboro in October

Comic and toy enthusiasts should know about an upcoming convention in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Visit Owensboro says that the Owensboro Comic and Toy Con will debut in the city on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8.
The two-day convention will offer various panels and workshops covering topics related to comics, cosplay, fandom, and other related areas. Customers can attend these sessions to learn more about their interests and engage with fellow fans.
There will also be numerous exhibitors selling comic books, graphic novels, toys, games, and other pop culture merchandise. Gaming areas where attendees can play tabletop games, card games or video games will also be a part of the convention.
“We are looking forward to bringing Owensboro their first “full scale” comic convention! We will address every aspect of what folks want in a pop culture event. The event will include celebrities, amazing creators, cosplay, gaming, and much more! After successful events in Lexington and Huntington, WV we are extremely excited to come to Owensboro,” said Jarrod Greer, Event Owner. “Thanks to the persistent efforts of Mark Calitri, the Visit Owensboro team, and Visit Owensboro board chair Claude Bacon, we are coming to Owensboro!”
Greer added, “The Lexington Comic and Toy Con creates a huge economic impact to Lexington and is one of their largest room night producing events. I’m creating the Owensboro Comic and Toy Con for years to come to do the same.”
The event is one of the largest-projected conventions/trade shows to come to the Owensboro Convention Center, with an estimated economic impact of $387,378, according to Visit Owensboro.