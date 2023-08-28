Community asked to register security cameras in new 'Eye On Owensboro' program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Owensboro Police Department is asking community members to register the security cameras with the department as part of a new crime prevention effort.
According to OPD, residents and businesses can register their security cameras with the department through the new "Eye On Owensboro" program.
OPD says registering your cameras won't give the department access to private feeds. Anyone who registers will have their location added to a list, allowing the police department to contact them for footage if there's any criminal activity in their area.
Officials say it's free to register, and that anyone who signs up will receive an OPD “Excellent Outcomes through Community Partnerships” window decal, which can be displayed on any window of a home or business.
For more information on the program or to register your cameras, click here.