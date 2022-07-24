Community gathers for conclusion of Kentucky Brotherhood Ride

Members of the community gathered at the Chase Fulcher Archery Center in Henderson County on Saturday to see the conclusion of this year’s Kentucky Brotherhood bike ride.
In attendance were the family of the late Henderson Rescue Squad Chief Bryant Woodard. The event was an emotional one, as they paid their respects to the beloved father, husband, son, uncle, and friend.
“He had a great sense of humor, never saw him down, he always liked to joke with me, and I always remembered that about him," said Marlene Hunter.
“I always remember that, like she said, he had a great sense of humor, and would always light up a room every time he walked into it. Everybody loved him; he would always go out of the way to give the shirt off his back, to make sure that someone else was taken care of," added Benjamin Hunter.
The mood lifted however as the exhausted riders returned bearing the names of their 28 brethren that they braved the extreme heat to honor the past few days.
“You know, whenever you think about quitting, you look at the names of the 28 fallen heroes on the back of the jersey in front of you and it just makes you keep going. You can ask anybody that just did it, there were times when they wanted to quit - it’s been a hot four days, a hot miserable four days, but we just finished about five minutes ago, and I don’t think any of us could be any happier," said Kentucky Brotherhood cyclist Jordan Youdis.
The Kentucky Brotherhood does these bike rides around the Bluegrass State every year to honor the state's fallen First Responders and their families. The riders are made up of Firefighters, Police Officers, EMS Personnel, and family members of a fallen brother or sister. It is in this way they hope to help people remember the sacrifices their friends and loved ones made.
You can learn more about how the Kentucky Brotherhood helps to honor the memory of our fallen heroes by visiting their website at kentuckybrotherhood.org.