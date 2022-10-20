Community trunk-or-treat event being hosted in Owensboro

Community members in Owensboro, Kentucky, are being invited to participate in a "trunk-or-treat" event ahead of Halloween.
Officials with Brescia University said they'd be hosting the annual trunk-or-treat event for the community on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The event is put together by the Brescia University Psychology Club/Psi Chi, and will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Student Services Parking Lot.
“We love hosting this event every year. It’s been great to interact with families from the community, but it’s also a fun way for Brescia as a family to donate time, effort, and candy toward a common goal together," says Dr. Rachel Besing, Associate Professor of Psychology at Brescia University. "It’s an absolute joy to see all the creative trunk themes and how much the kids enjoy each of them.”
Brescia University is located at 717 Frederica St. in Owensboro.