...Critical fire weather conditions Today...

.Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20
mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23
percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels
across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical
fire danger across the region today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND
WESTERN KENTUCKY...

* AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Community trunk-or-treat event being hosted in Owensboro

  Updated
  • 0
Halloween candy

Community members in Owensboro, Kentucky, are being invited to participate in a "trunk-or-treat" event ahead of Halloween.

Officials with Brescia University said they'd be hosting the annual trunk-or-treat event for the community on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The event is put together by the Brescia University Psychology Club/Psi Chi, and will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Student Services Parking Lot.

“We love hosting this event every year. It’s been great to interact with families from the community, but it’s also a fun way for Brescia as a family to donate time, effort, and candy toward a common goal together," says Dr. Rachel Besing, Associate Professor of Psychology at Brescia University. "It’s an absolute joy to see all the creative trunk themes and how much the kids enjoy each of them.”

Brescia University is located at 717 Frederica St. in Owensboro.

