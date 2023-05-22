'Concerned residents' raising funds over Otter Lake controversy in Hopkins County

HANSON, Ky. (WEVV) — There's a new push to resolve an ongoing problem surrounding Otter Lake in Hopkins County.

As we previously reported, a lawsuit filed by the Kentucky Energy Environment Cabinet calls the lake "high hazards," and demands for the lake to be drained if it's not brought up to standard.

Now, there's a GoFundMe fundraising campaign started by "concerned residents" of the lake.

According to the fundraising page, residents living around Otter Lake have already donated over $13,000 to help with legal fees in the case.

The fundraiser says that any new donations will go towards a legal fund to challenge the state's attempts to fine residents, and to shift the responsibility and cost of repair to the Hopkins County Fiscal Court.

You can see the GoFundMe page here, and the original lawsuit here.