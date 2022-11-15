Confederate soldier statue relocated to Potter’s Field in Daviess County

The Confederate statue that once stood on the lawn of the county courthouse in Daviess County, Kentucky, has been relocated.
After approving the move back in September, officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court relocated the statue at Potter’s Field, next to Elmwood Cemetery.
The fiscal court approved the move after a judge ruled that they were the official owners of the Confederate monument.
Before the judge’s ruling, the fiscal court’s previous attempt at moving the statue several years ago was stopped.