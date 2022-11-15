 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Confederate soldier statue relocated to Potter’s Field in Daviess County

  • Updated
  • 0
Confederate statue relocated to Potter's Field

The Confederate statue that once stood on the lawn of the county courthouse in Daviess County, Kentucky, has been relocated.

After approving the move back in September, officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court relocated the statue at Potter’s Field, next to Elmwood Cemetery.

The fiscal court approved the move after a judge ruled that they were the official owners of the Confederate monument.

Before the judge’s ruling, the fiscal court’s previous attempt at moving the statue several years ago was stopped.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you