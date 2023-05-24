Convicted murderer spotted in Henderson after escaping from prison, police say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Henderson Police are on the lookout for an escaped inmate from Ohio.
Dispatch says the call came in shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Authorities say they noticed a stolen vehicle they believed to have two inmates inside.
We're told the vehicle drove off when police tried to pull them over.
HPD says the vehicle eventually wrecked on Camaro Court where James Marion Lee and Bradley Gillespie fled the scene.
Police say James Lee was arrested, but Bradley Gillespie has not been apprehended.
Authorities say Gillespie is 6’ tall, 200 pounds, 50-years-old, was last seen wearing dark clothing, and appeared to still have a bald head.
HPD says Gillespie’s charges include murder, breaking and entering, theft, assault, possession of drugs, escape, forgery, receiving stolen property, weapons offenses, and burglary.
Police say they have a perimeter set up in the area of Camaro Drive.
They ask the community to be vigilant, keep their doors locked, and contact 911 if they have any information about his location.
According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Gillespie and Lee were discovered missing Tuesday from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio.
Ohio authorities say Gillespie should be considered dangerous.
We're told Gillespie was serving a murder sentence in the facility since 2016 and Lee was there since 2021 for burglary and safecracking.
The Indiana Sheriff's Office was also involved in the search earlier this morning. Dispatch says they were contacted by Henderson Police about someone who may have been trying to swim across the Ohio River along Old Henderson Road near Hickory Ridge.
Stick with 44News as we continue to update you on this developing story.