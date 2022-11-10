 Skip to main content
Cooling towers demolished at retired Paradise Coal Plant in Muhlenberg County

(Tennessee Valley Authority)

Demolition efforts continued at the retired Paradise Coal Plant in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky on Thursday morning.

Officials with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) used explosives to demolish three giant cooling towers at the plant on Thursday, continuing the move towards clean and more efficient energy production.

Back in September 2021, TVA imploded several storage silos and conveyor belt structures at the retired plant in Drakesboro.

"We are striving for cleaner and more efficient energy generation as we are building the energy system of the future," TVA said in a statement about the demolition Thursday.

You can see the video of Thursday morning's cooling tower demolition below.

