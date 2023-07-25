Cornhole world championships underway in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Some of the best cornhole players from around the world are competing in Owensboro.
The American Cornhole Organization (ACO) World Championships of Cornhole kicked off in Owensboro on Monday.
The five-day event runes through Friday, with as many as 800 challengers playing for a top title as "King or Queen of Cornhole in the United States."
"Cornhole means a lot, I mean it's kind of like a family-oriented thing," says contestant Kaleb Hurt. "It's kind of fun coming and seeing all kinds of different people from different states - It's one big family is what it is pretty much so, it's a lot of fun."
Even if you're not competing you're still invited to come and watch, with free admission offered for spectators.
You can also test your doubles skills in the ACO Tailgator Tournaments that are held openly throughout the week.
It's all happening at the Owensboro Convention Center, located at 501 W 2nd. St. in Owensboro.