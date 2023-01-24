Coroner called to crash near Pratt Paper plant in Henderson

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Henderson, Kentucky.
Officials with the Henderson Fire Department said crews were responding to a crash near the new Pratt Paper plant, just off of KY-425.
The fire department says that one vehicle reportedly overturned and caught on fire, and that two people need to be extricated from another vehicle. According to HFD, a medical helicopter was also called to the scene.
Our news crew at the scene says that the coroner's office is there.
The public is being asked to avoid the area at this time.
Stay with us on-air and online for any new information.