Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Coroner called to crash near Pratt Paper plant in Henderson

PRATT PAPER CRASH

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Henderson, Kentucky.

Officials with the Henderson Fire Department said crews were responding to a crash near the new Pratt Paper plant, just off of KY-425.

The fire department says that one vehicle reportedly overturned and caught on fire, and that two people need to be extricated from another vehicle. According to HFD, a medical helicopter was also called to the scene.

Our news crew at the scene says that the coroner's office is there.

The public is being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Stay with us on-air and online for any new information.

