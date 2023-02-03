Coroner called to crash on Highway 60 in Union County

The coroner's office was at the scene of a crash that shut down a highway in Union County, Kentucky on Friday morning.
Union County Emergency Management said that a crash involving a semi had shut down part of Highway 60 near the Sturgis Airport around 9 a.m. Friday.
Officials said that the highway could be closed for about six hours while crews clear the scene. As of about 1:20 p.m., the highway had reopened.
Our news crew at the scene saw the coroner's office there.
Few other details about the crash or any victims are available right now, but we're working to learn more.
