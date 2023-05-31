Coroner confirms escaped inmate Bradley Gillespie drowned in Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — We've received official word on the end to a manhunt for an escaped inmate in western Kentucky.
As we reported, Henderson authorities held a news conference over the weekend after a body was found in the Ohio River.
Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney said that the body was believed to be Bradley Gillespie's, but that an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
The Henderson County Coroner's office now confirms that this was Gillespie, and that he drowned in the Ohio River.
A manhunt for Gillespie continued for several days after authorities said that he and James Lee, another inmate who had escaped from a prison in Ohio, crashed a stolen car while fleeing from officers in Henderson.
The pair reportedly escaped from Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution by hiding in a dumpster. At the time, Gillespie was serving out a sentence for a double murder.