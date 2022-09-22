Coroner identifies Evansville man as victim in fatal crash near Twin Bridges

We now know the name of a victim in the fatal crash that happened near the Indiana-Kentucky line on Thursday.
The Henderson County Coroner's Office says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer of Evansville was the man who died in Thursday morning's crash near the Twin Bridges.
The Henderson Fire Department said that it was responding to the crash around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The crash happened in front of the weight station in the 3800 block of Highway 41 southbound, just north of the Twin Bridges and the Ohio River.
No details on the cause of the crash have been released at this time, but authorities tell us no one else was injured in the crash. A semi truck and at least one other vehicle besides Boyer's were involved in the crash.
Boyer's autopsy is scheduled for sometime Friday.