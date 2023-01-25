Coroner identifies man killed in Henderson County crash

Authorities in Henderson County, Kentucky, have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Tuesday.
The Henderson County Coroner's Office says 52-year-old Trent Wolfe of Central City was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday's crash.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, in an area of KY-425 near the Pratt Paper plant.
The sheriff's office says it happened when the driver of a car crossed over the center line into the path of a semi truck.
HCSO says two other me were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash.
No other details were immediately released.