Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

The Daviess County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist who died as 39-year-old Nicholas C. Howell.

The crash happened on Wednesday morning, at the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street.

Police say Howell died from his injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash had minor injuries.