Couple caught with meth, baggies and scale in Union County, police say

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A couple is facing drug dealing charges after police say they caught them with meth, baggies and a digital scale in Union County.
Authorities say it happened in Waverly late Wednesday night, as they were sitting in front of the fire department in a patrol vehicle.
According to the Kentucky State Police, Austin Bennett and Ashley Littlepage made an aggressive turn into the parking lot before quickly getting back onto the road, apparently trying to get out of sight.
Police pulled the couple over, and said that Bennett was sweating profusely and shaking.
When police searched the car, they say they found meth, numerous baggies, a scale, and smoking devices.
Bennett and Littlepage were both arrested and booked into the Webster County Jail on drug charges